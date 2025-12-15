 Mumbai: Malad Police Bust Fake Gold Racket, Arrest 5 In ₹25 Lakh Fraud
Mumbai: Malad police arrested five members of an interstate gang for cheating a shop owner of ₹25 lakh by selling fake gold. The accused, mainly from Rajasthan, gained the victim’s trust using genuine silver and gold samples before handing over a fake necklace. Police recovered ₹15.45 lakh; one accused is absconding.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Malad Police Bust Fake Gold Racket, Arrest 5 In ₹25 Lakh Fraud | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Malad police have arrested an interstate gang of five for cheating shop owner Dinesh Mehta of Rs 25 lakh by selling him fake gold. The accused, primarily from Rajasthan, were arrested in Gujarat and Virar.

The main accused, Babulal Waghela, who is wanted in multiple cases, falsely claimed to have discovered gold while digging near a Nashik temple. The gang gained Mehta’s trust by first showing him a silver coin, then giving him genuine gold beads to test. After Mehta handed over Rs25 lakh, they gave him a necklace made of copper and nickel.

Police traced and arrested Waghela, his wife, and three others, successfully recovering Rs15.45 lakh in cash. A fifth accused, Govind, remains wanted.

