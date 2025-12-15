Mumbai Masala: Wedding Season & Food Frenzy | File Pic (Representational Image)

The wedding season is in full swing. Since the auspicious dates are not many one is flooded with invites for sangeet ceremonies, weddings, receptions etc. The range of foods is amazing. The other day I was invited to a reception where there were separate counters for Punjabi, south Indian, Italian, Chinese, Burmese and even Mongolian cuisine!! The rage of desserts is guaranteed to make you diabetic.

The best thing about these lavish buffets is that you can mix and match the food. For example you can have Mysore sada dosa with undhiyun, neer dosa with Amritsari chhole, penne pasta with paneer lababdar, hakka noodles with coin idli, kesar jalebi with angoori rabdi etc..Destination weddings. Pre-wedding photo shoots and honemoon at excotic locales are the in thing these days. Caterers, weddings planners et al make a killing during this season.

Parking woes: Valet or no show

The car parking problem is becoming increasingly difficult all over Mumbai, Thane and other places. Most roads have become parking lots making driving on them quite a task. The frenzied redevelopment of Old buildings has only aggravated the problem. The tower parking lots built by builders in return for additional floor space index have not made any difference.

One was hoping that the number of vehicles on roads will decline once the metro lines are commissioned. But that also does not appear to be happening. When invited to any event the first question that the organisers are asked is “valet parking hai kya”!! The other day a prayer meeting for a departed soul was held at a hall in Dadar. The family made it a point to inform everyone that valet parking is available lest people do not turn up. One only hopes there is valet parking in heaven!!

Read Also Consumer Connect: Precautions Before Taking Possession Of A New Flat

BMC elections & civic politics

The BMC elections are almost here after a long hiatus. But there is a big difference in the polls held in the past and now. Earlier corporators like Datta Nalawade. RC Anklesaria, RT Kadam, Shyam Shetty, Rustam Tirandaz etc could get elected on the basis of the solid work put in by them. But now so many wards have been reserved on the basis of caste and gender that merit is often forced to take a back seat. As for the mayor he had no power to do anything except preside over general body meetings. High time Mumbai had a directly elected mayor with executive powers.

Tailpiece

A wag commented "Fear of height is vertigo and fear of flight is Indigo"!

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/