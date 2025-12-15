 Mumbai Police Book 2 In Foreign Currency Exchange Frauds Worth ₹5 Lakh
Mumbai Police have registered two foreign currency exchange fraud cases in Santacruz East and Antop Hill, where victims were cheated of ₹5 lakh. In both cases, accused lured victims with discounted Saudi Riyals and US Dollars, showed a few genuine notes, then replaced the bundles with plain paper before fleeing.

Avadhut Kharade Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Book 2 In Foreign Currency Exchange Frauds Worth ₹5 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered two separate foreign currency exchange fraud cases in Santacruz East and Antop Hill, where victims were collectively cheated of Rs 5 lakh. In Antop Hill, 50-year-old Nilesh Bhosale was defrauded of Rs 2 lakh by four individuals.

An accused, Shehzad, lured Bhosale with discounted Saudi Riyals. On March 17, during the exchange at Sion Koliwada, the accused swapped the currency for plain paper before fleeing. Bhosale lodged a complaint after discovering two accused were arrested in similar cases.

article-image

Separately, Vakola police are investigating a Rs 3 lakh fraud in Santacruz East. Victims Kalpesh Ugreja and Ajay Waghela handed over cash to an accused, Ashfaq, for US Dollars. Ashfaq showed a few genuine notes but ultimately gave the victims a bundle of plain paper.

