Mumbai Police Book 2 In Foreign Currency Exchange Frauds Worth ₹5 Lakh

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered two separate foreign currency exchange fraud cases in Santacruz East and Antop Hill, where victims were collectively cheated of Rs 5 lakh. In Antop Hill, 50-year-old Nilesh Bhosale was defrauded of Rs 2 lakh by four individuals.

An accused, Shehzad, lured Bhosale with discounted Saudi Riyals. On March 17, during the exchange at Sion Koliwada, the accused swapped the currency for plain paper before fleeing. Bhosale lodged a complaint after discovering two accused were arrested in similar cases.

Separately, Vakola police are investigating a Rs 3 lakh fraud in Santacruz East. Victims Kalpesh Ugreja and Ajay Waghela handed over cash to an accused, Ashfaq, for US Dollars. Ashfaq showed a few genuine notes but ultimately gave the victims a bundle of plain paper.

