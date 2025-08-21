Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Gurudevshri Rakeshji |

Mumbai: The second day of the Paryushan Mahaparva, the festival of forgiveness, organised by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) in Mumbai, began with Snatra Puja, a sacred ritual rejoicing the birth of the holy Tirthankar Bhagwan, where devotees sang in unison, rejoicing in the spirit of devotion.

The eight-day festival is being celebrated with immense devotion and spiritual fervour in the divine presence of SRMD's founder Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, at the Dome, NSCI, Worli, from August 20.

On Thursday, as evening dawned, the youth of SRMD brought alive the inspiring journey of Pandit Banarasidasji through their delightfully written and enacted play, Ek Atmarasi ki Anokhi Kahani. The home production was a heartfelt portrayal of wisdom and faith that deeply touched the audience.

The highlight of the celebrations remained the morning and evening discourses by Gurudevshri Rakeshji. The morning discourses are based on the Samvar Adhikaar, or stoppage of karma, of Natak Samaysar, while the evening discourses draw from Shrimad Rajchandra Vachanamrut, Letter 505, on the theme ‘Cure the Disease of Transmigration.’

Rooted in timeless scriptures and backed by personal experience, the master’s talks wove together profound themes such as the true nature of dharma, practices supported with purpose, practical wisdom on happiness, balancing material and spiritual life, and the subtlety of ahimsa. His words offered not only knowledge but also practical guidance for seekers to integrate spirituality into daily living.

Gurudevshri explained, “Just as when we board a flight, our phones are switched to airplane mode, similarly during Paryushan, we should switch our minds into ‘soul mode.’”

The days of Paryushan, he reminded, are an opportunity to step away from worldly distractions and return to one’s true self through study, devotion, discipline, and forgiveness. He said that these eight days are very special and crucial for the rest of one’s lives. "Google maps, navigation systems, help us recalculate our route if we make a mistake or wrong turn and help us reach our destination. Similarly, this week of the Paryushan Mahaparva is a time for recalculating the route to liberation," he explained.

Reflecting on the day's experience, a devotee said, “One of the key takeaways for me today was when Pujya Gurudevshri said, ‘smile before beginning all activities, not because I seek happiness from the activity, but because I am - my nature is - happiness itself.’ This is a life-transforming perspective I will carry forward.”