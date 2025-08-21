 Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Navi Mumbai News: Palava's Senior Citizens' Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life

For residents, the days here are filled with activities that keep both body and mind active — weekend movie screenings, cultural performances, plantation drives, birthday celebrations, and even educational trips.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:07 PM IST
Representative image | File

An active group of 700 odd senior citizens has redefined the way the elderly reside. Senior Citizens’ Foundation Palava,has become the lifeline for older resident which not only provides a platform for interaction but also creates opportunities for wellness, culture, and social engagement.

The residential township has grown into a vibrant community where senior citizens find companionship, purpose, and a renewed sense of belonging. For residents, the days here are filled with activities that keep both body and mind active — weekend movie screenings, cultural performances, plantation drives, birthday celebrations, and even educational trips. Scholarships for young students tie the efforts of seniors with the next generation, strengthening the township’s sense of continuity. Behind the scenes, the township’s management, ensures these initiatives run smoothly.

For many seniors, Palava is not just about housing but about quality of life. Dr. N. Purushothaman, who moved here in 2019, says the greenery, clean air, and easy access to healthcare have made his life healthier and happier. “It’s not just about living,” he says, “it’s about living well.”

Among the most respected figures in the community is Bipin Purohit, affectionately known as Guruji. Honoured by the Maharashtra Government’s Hindi Sahitya Academy for his musical contributions, he has been a guiding force in cultural and social programmes, ensuring that music and art remain at the heart of Palava’s senior life.

Another long-time member, Naresh Kumar, shares how the strong support system has kept him rooted in Palava even after his family moved abroad. “The foundation makes sure none of us ever feel alone,” he reflects.

