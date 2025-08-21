Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police

Viral boat capsizing video traced to Gujarat waters, confirms Raigad Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A video of a fishing boat capsizing went viral on social media on Thursday, with claims that the incident had occurred off the Raigad coast in Maharashtra. However, Raigad Superintendent of Police clarified that the mishap did not take place within Maharashtra’s jurisdiction, but in Gujarat waters.

Police Units Coordinate To Verify Incident

After initial panic among locals and fishermen, multiple police units including Mandwa Coastal Police (Raigad), Mora Coastal Police (Navi Mumbai), Yellow Gate Police and Colaba Police (Mumbai) coordinated with each other to trace the origin of the incident. Following verification, it was confirmed that the capsized boat belonged to Gujarat and the mishap had occurred there.

Passengers Safely Rescued In Gujarat Waters

Though the exact details of the accident remain unclear to Maharashtra police, officials said that, as seen in the viral video, all the passengers on board were safely rescued by another vessel.

Police Appeal Against Circulating False Claims

Police authorities have appealed to the public not to circulate unverified claims that can cause confusion and panic among coastal communities.

"It was a boat from Gujarat that capsized in Gujarat and nothing is reported in Raigad," Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal said.