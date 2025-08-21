Bombay HC Allows Celebi Subsidiary To Withdraw Plea Against Security Clearance Revocation After 'Operation Sindoor'

Bombay HC disposes of Celebi subsidiary’s plea withdrawal against BCAS security clearance revocation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed Turkey based airport ground handling services major Celebi’s subsidiary to withdrew its plea against revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Linked to Delhi HC Proceedings

A bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, while allowing the withdrawal, disposed of the plea. The high court had been deferring hearing of the plea awaiting a verdict on an identical plea filed by Celebi before the Delhi HC.

On July 7, the Delhi HC dismissed a writ petition by another Celebi subsidiary seeking suspension and annulment of the security clearance cancellation.

Celebi Seeks to End Proceedings

On Thursday, Celebi’s counsel Chetan Kapadia told the Bombay HC that the firm seeks to withdraw its plea which was accepted by the court.

Celebi had sought suspension and annulment of the administrative decision of security clearance cancellation granted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security under the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India.

MIAL Allowed to Finalise Tenders

In July 23, the HC vacated its earlier interim order and allowed Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to finalise tenders for ground and bridge handling services following the termination of Celebi’s contract. The single judge had then said the interim protection granted in May cannot be continued in view of Delhi HC’s judgment dismissing Celebi’s petition against similar contract termination of the Delhi airport and revocation of security clearance.

National Security Concerns Behind Revocation

In May, BCAS revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India citing “national security” concerns. Services of two other Celebi subsidiaries- Celebi Airport Services India and CelebiDelhi Cargo Terminal Management India - were also revoked.

India-Turkey Diplomatic Tensions

The move followed rising tensions between India and Turkey over the latter’s support to Pakistan in the India-Pakistan conflict. The revocation led to the termination of Celebi’s contracts at multiple Indian airports. Celebi holds 59 per cent capital of Celebi Nas Airport Services India Private Limited.