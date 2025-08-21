Maharashtra Politics: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis After BEST Poll Debacle, Sparks Alliance Buzz; VIDEO

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday, sparking intense political speculation across the state. The meeting came a day after the humiliating defeat of the Thackeray brothers in the BEST Credit society elections, where they failed to secure even a single seat.

Raj Clarifies Agenda

The timing of the meeting raised eyebrows in political circles, especially amid ongoing discussions about a possible alliance between MNS and the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of Shiv Sena in the upcoming municipal and local body elections. While many viewed the visit as a political move, Raj Thackeray later clarified that the meeting was “purely issue-based” and had nothing to do with electoral strategies.

आज २१ ऑगस्ट २०२५ रोजी, मी आणि माझ्या सहकाऱ्यांनी राज्याचे मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची भेट घेतली... विषय होता मुंबईसह राज्यातील सर्व शहरांत उदभवलेली ट्रॅफिकची समस्या आणि त्यावर आम्ही सुचवलेल्या काही उपाययोजना... शहरं वाढत आहेत, नवनवीन प्रकल्प येत आहेत, शहरांत… pic.twitter.com/vjXIoftSHG — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) August 21, 2025

Focus on Civic Issues

Speaking to reporters, Raj Thackeray said, I had gone to meet Devendra Fadnavis regarding town planning and traffic issues. The day before yesterday, nearly 400 mm of rain fell in Mumbai, leading to massive traffic jams. Roads are narrow, cars are parked everywhere, and there is no discipline in traffic management. Instead of focusing on core issues, the administration is distracted by secondary matters. The basic problems of the city are being ignored.”

Urban Congestion Worsens

He further elaborated that large-scale redevelopment in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Sambhajinagar, and other cities has worsened urban congestion. Today, where 50 people used to live, 500 people are living. Population and the number of vehicles have increased tremendously. Garbage is piling up on roads, and the city is in a complete mess,” he said.

Political Speculation Grows

The meeting inevitably triggered political chatter. BJP leaders, who had recently mocked Uddhav Thackeray after the BEST election results, have so far avoided directly criticising Raj Thackeray, leading to speculation that the BJP still sees him as a potential ally in the future.

Mixed Reactions From Leaders

Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Uday Samant said, “Both Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray are masters of timing. What exactly they discussed, only they can say. But we definitely want Raj Thackeray to join the Mahayuti."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut downplayed the meeting, saying, “Opposition leaders often meet each other. Perhaps Raj Thackeray went to invite Fadnavis for Ganeshotsav, or maybe they discussed state issues. This is not unusual.”

Earlier Encounters Add to Buzz

This is not the first time Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray have met discreetly. Earlier on June 12, the two leaders reportedly held a long meeting at a five-star hotel in Bandra, which was followed by Raj Thackeray sharing the stage with Uddhav Thackeray at a rally in Worli. That sequence of events had fuelled talks of an MNS-UBT alliance gaining momentum.

Future Political Positioning

However, Raj Thackeray’s fresh meeting with Fadnavis, especially after the BEST poll debacle, has once again led to speculation over whether MNS is reconsidering its position. Observers believe the move signals that Raj Thackeray has not completely shut the door on returning to the BJP-led Mahayuti camp.

As the state braces for crucial municipal elections, the future of a possible MNS-UBT alliance—and Raj Thackeray’s political positioning—remains uncertain.