 Ganeshotsav 2025: Dy CM Eknath Shinde Announces Toll Waiver For Konkan Devotees From August 23 To September 8, Special Passes To Be Issued
From August 23 to September 8, vehicles and ST (State Transport) buses heading to Konkan for Ganesh festivities will be exempted from paying tolls at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, Mumbai-Goa National Highway, and other roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a major decision providing relief to Ganesh devotees traveling to Konkan for this year’s Ganesh festival.

Major Relief Announced

Special Pass System

For this purpose, special toll-free passes titled “Ganeshotsav 2025 – Konkan Darshan” will be issued. These passes will include details such as the vehicle number and owner information. The passes will be available with the concerned Regional Transport Officers, Police, and Traffic Departments. These same passes will be considered valid for the return journey as well.

Smooth Coordination Planned

As per the government’s directive, rural and urban police, along with the Regional Transport Department, have been instructed to coordinate the distribution of passes and ensure timely service for travelers. The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed that public awareness campaigns and announcements be made to inform the public about this initiative.

