 Ganeshotsav 2025: Navi Mumbai School Hosts Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol-Making Workshop For Students
Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Gyanadeep Primary School in Karave village organized an eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop for its students, spreading the message of celebrating the festival in a plastic-free and sustainable manner.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Students of Gyanadeep Primary School in Navi Mumbai craft eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025 | X - @NMMConline

Over 100 students participate

Responding to Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde’s appeal to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the school involved over 100 students from Classes 3 to 7, who crafted Ganesh idols from natural clay (Shadu Mati).

Children as little sculptors

The workshop witnessed great enthusiasm, with young students turning into little sculptors, proudly shaping artistic and attractive Ganesh idols with their own hands. The activity not only nurtured creativity but also instilled environmental awareness among children.

article-image

Teachers guide the workshop

The session was conducted under the guidance of art teachers Prajakta Garje and Reshma Naik, with full support from the teaching staff. The event was planned by Headmaster Bankat Dinkar Tandel, and received cooperation from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, especially Sanitation Officer Vijay Naik.

Blending tradition with sustainability

School authorities said the initiative successfully blended festive excitement with environmental responsibility.

