Ex-Cricketer Suneet Kopra Cycles 1,200 Km In 83 Hours After Knee Surgery

Mumbai: At 47, when most athletes struggle to regain peak fitness, former district-level cricketer Suneet Kopra defied the odds by completing 1,200 km in just 83 hours. What makes his feat even more inspiring is that it came after a serious knee ligament injury and surgery. Backed by sheer determination, Kopra turned a setback into a new sporting chapter, reinventing himself as a National Endurance Cyclist.

Kopra had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a cricket match at the Air India ground in Santacruz just before the Covid-19 pandemic when he was 43 years. The injury forced him off the field and away from work for months. “For three to four months I could not attend office. Physiotherapy exercises were a must for gaining regular leg movement,” he said.

Doctors at Highland Super Speciality Hospital in Thane performed ACL reconstruction surgery and advised swimming or cycling for rehabilitation. With pools shut during lockdown, Kopra took to cycling. What began as physiotherapy soon turned into passion. Within weeks, he was covering 100 km rides, gradually progressing to 200 km, 400 km, 600 km, 1,000 km, and eventually the record-breaking 1,200 km.

Dr Babasaheb Chavan, Orthopaedic and Arthroscopy Surgeon at Highland, said, “The ACL is crucial for knee stability. In Kopra’s case, we used an autograft, which provides excellent graft stability and supports return to sports. His recovery is proof of the power of consistency and willpower.”

Gopal Singh, Director of Highland Super Speciality Hospital, praised Kopra’s achievement, calling him “a successful case study and a beacon of inspiration for athletes recovering from injuries.”

ACL injuries are among the most common sports injuries worldwide. Nearly 400,000 ACL reconstructions are performed globally each year, while India sees about 1.25 lakh procedures, with success rates of up to 95%.

Reflecting on his journey, Kopra said, “Patience and dedication to rehabilitation are most important. Work closely with your doctors, follow their advice, and never give up. With discipline, most athletes can return to their previous level.”