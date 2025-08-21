 Mumbai News: Tardeo Businessman Denied Bail In ₹14 Crore Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Tardeo Businessman Denied Bail In ₹14 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai News: Tardeo Businessman Denied Bail In ₹14 Crore Cheating Case

A Mumbai sessions court denied bail to businessman Birju Salla in a ₹14 crore cheating case. Acquitted in 2023 of a 2017 hijack scare, Salla is accused of taking jewellery worth ₹14 crore from relative Shailesh Jain, returning only ₹1.47 crore and failing to pay or return the rest.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Tardeo Businessman Denied Bail In ₹14 Crore Cheating Case | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to a businessman from Tardeo in a Rs 14 crore cheating case.

About The Case

The accused, Birju Salla, was in the news in connection with a case lodged in Gujarat for allegedly placing a note to threaten to hijack a flight in 2017. Salla was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the special court, but subsequently, he was acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in August 2023.

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis In Mumbai Just A Day After...
article-image

After the acquittal, Salla went back to his family business, dealing in silver jewellery. However, earlier this year, he was booked by the Economic Offences Wing for cheating and arrested on July 2. As per the case details, on November 18, 2024, Salla approached one Shailesh Jain, with whom he had family relations, seeking antique gold ornaments, silver utensils, and gems for sale. Jain supplied the valuables for Rs 14 crore on the basis of approval vouchers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Transport Department Cracks Down On App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing, 36 Operators Found Guilty
Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Transport Department Cracks Down On App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing, 36 Operators Found Guilty
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal
Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall
Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall
Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22
Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Over a month, Salla returned valuables worth Rs 1.47 crore to Jain but allegedly did not return the remaining worth Rs 12.76 crores, nor paid their price. While refusing to grant anticipatory bail, the court said, “The applicant had earlier come with the case of obtaining his signatures forcefully on the said approval vouchers, but remained silent and did not take any steps to file a complaint. Prima facie, material on record shows that he had taken ornaments… and did not return valuables worth Rs12.76 crore…”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Transport Department Cracks Down On App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing, 36...

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Transport Department Cracks Down On App-Based Cabs Over Surge Pricing, 36...

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero...

Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero...

Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...