Navi Mumbai: Over 60,000 children vaccinated against polio, says NMMC | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a campaign for Pulse Polio vaccination on Sunday, September 18. Under the campaign, led by civic body chief Abhijit Bangar, as many as 66, 125 children of ages five years and below were vaccinated against polio.

India, which was once hit by polio, is now free yet the disease is present in some parts of the world. National level campaign is still held for vaccinating children against polio to prevent its resurgence.

The civic body had aimed at vaccinating a total of 90,865 children residing in the region; however, could vaccinate only 66,000.

“We achieved 73% of the total target. The remaining will be covered by door-door visit,” said an official from the health department.

For the campaign, a total of 728 booths, 603 permanent, 97 transit and 28 mobile vans, were operated in 23 urban health posts across the city. A transit and mobile teams have been formed at busy places like malls, railway stations, bus stands.