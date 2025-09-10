Maharashtra News: NCB Seizes 420 Kg Of Chloral Hydrate In Pune, Hands Over To State Excise; Toddy-Adulteration Syndicate Busted

NCB and Maharashtra State Excise seize 420 kg Chloral Hydrate in Pune, bust toddy-adulteration network | File pic

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 420 kg of Chloral Hydrate and handed it over to the state excise department, the agency officials said on Wednesday.

Surveillance Operation Leads to Interception

According to the agency sources, on the basis of actionable intelligence developed from a 2023 Alprazolam lab bust, two NCB teams conducted surveillance on a group suspected of trafficking Alprazolam.

In the early hours of September 05, at Manchar Bus Stop, Pune District, three persons namely N. Bangar, Naveen B. and Rajesh R. were intercepted while allegedly exchanging contraband.

Contraband Handed Over to State Excise

"On search, around 420 kg of Chloral Hydrate was recovered. Since Chloral Hydrate is not a scheduled substance under the NDPS Act, the contraband was handed over to the Maharashtra state excise department, under whose jurisdiction the substance falls. In a follow-up search at the residence of accused Naveen B. at Borivali, a small quantity of Chloral Hydrate was also seized and handed over to State Excise," said an NCB official.

Accused Linked to Toddy-Adulteration Syndicate

According to excise officials, the arrested individuals are history-sheeters allegedly linked to a toddy-adulteration syndicate, and their arrest marks a significant disruption of this illicit network.

Public Health Risks of Toddy Adulteration

"There is growing concern regarding adulteration of toddy in states like Telangana, where up to 95% of toddy sold has been reported to be laced with sedatives such as Alprazolam, Diazepam, and Chloral Hydrate, turning the traditionally mild beverage into a serious public health hazard. Recent cases of hospitalisation and fatalities, including among children, highlight the grave risks of such adulteration. This seizure highlights the coordinated efforts of NCB and State Excise authorities in safeguarding public health and ensuring strict enforcement against those who endanger lives through adulterated intoxicants," the official said.

