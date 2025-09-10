Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a hearing on the objections and suggestions received regarding the draft ward structure for the upcoming general elections 2025.

The draft ward structure was published on August 22, 2025, and citizens were invited to submit objections and suggestions between August 22 and September 4, 2025, until 3 pm.

As per the directions of the Urban Development Department, the hearing will be conducted by Principal Secretary of the Agriculture Department, IAS officer Vikaschandra Rastogi. The hearing is scheduled to be held on September 11, 2025, from 10 am onwards at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Sector-16, Vashi.

The draft proposal includes a total of 28 wards. The hearing schedule has been prepared ward-wise and application-number-wise, and has been sent to applicants along with their notices. Objectors have been directed to be present 15 minutes before their allotted time, carrying the notice and copies of their objections.

Only objectors or suggestors will be allowed entry for the hearing. Those failing to appear at the scheduled time will have their cases disposed of ex parte (without further consideration), the civic body stated.

Read Also Income Tax Dept. Holds Advance Tax Awareness Outreach in Navi Mumbai

In case of any difficulty in receiving the hearing notice, applicants have been advised to contact the concerned nodal officer by September 10, 2025. For this purpose, the officer’s office will remain open until 10 pm on that day.

NMMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde urged all objectors and suggestors to attend the hearing as per the notified schedule.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/