Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Promises Early Finalisation Of Revised Maharashtra Engineering Service Rules

Mumbai: A crucial meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, to deliberate amendments to the recruitment rules of the Maharashtra Engineering Service. The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Prof. Ram Shinde and attended by Public Works Minister Shri Shivendra Raje Bhosale.

Recruitment Rules Delay

The meeting was convened in response to Attention motion No. 329, highlighting the long-pending issues arising from the absence of changes in recruitment rules for several years. Discussions covered promotions, service conditions, and other pending demands of engineers under the Public Works Department (PWD).

Minister Bhosale assured that the government is committed to safeguarding the legitimate rights of engineers and directed officials to finalize the revised draft rules at the earliest for submission to the state government.

Chairman Shinde also emphasized the need for urgent action, noting that the engineers’ concerns are being taken seriously at the government level.

Senior PWD officials, representatives of Maharashtra Engineering Service Associations, and other dignitaries participated in the meeting.

Hope for Timely Amendments

The positive outcome of the deliberations has raised hopes that long-pending demands will soon be resolved through timely amendments to the recruitment rules.

