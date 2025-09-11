Maharashtra Govt Moves To Decriminalise 6 State Acts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: In response to the Central government initiative, the state government has initiated steps to decriminalise six Acts, such as the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1960 and the Maharashtra Stamp Duty Act 1958. A task force appointed by the Central government and the Cabinet Secretariat has delved into 23 priority sectors and 71 sub-sectors to offer relief to people by reviewing the penal as well as criminal provisions in various Acts.

One of them is the Jana Vishwas Act that will be implemented in Maharashtra, says a government resolution (GR). A study was conducted by an independent think tank and the Centre for Legal Policy on criminal provisions made in various state Acts.

These provisions suggested penal action as well as jail terms for violation of provisions in the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961, the Maharashtra Recognition of Trade Unions and Prevention of Unfair Labour Practices Act, 1971, the Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958, the Bombay Industrial Relations Act, 1946 and the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Harsh provisions from these Acts will be lessened or removed to offer relief to the people, said an official. A review underway on whether such harsh provisions were necessary in the present context, or could they be removed or simplified by offering some relief, said a source. The office of the Chief Secretary has been supervising the implementation of the recommendations, and nodal officers are being appointed to implement the Jana Vishwas Act, the GR states.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/