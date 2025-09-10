Thane Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Dumper In Dombivli; Driver Arrested, Vehicle Seized

75-year-old woman killed after being hit by a speeding dumper on Chheda Road, Dombivli | Representational Image

Thane: A 75-year-old pedestrian woman died after being hit by a speeding dumper in Dombivli on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Trupti Mhaskar, a resident of Chheda Road, Dombivli (East), where she lived with her family.

Accident Occurred While Victim Was Walking to Market

The incident occurred on Chheda Road when Mhaskar was on her way to the market on foot. The dumper, reportedly belonging to KDMC’s contractor, was coming from Savarkar Road and was being driven recklessly when it hit her from behind, crushing her to death on the spot.

Passersby Rushed Victim to Hospital

Passersby rushed to the scene and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police Register Case, Driver Arrested

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Juwadvad of Dombivli Police Station said, “We have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver, Bijendra Gangaprasad, has been arrested, and the dumper has been seized. Further investigation is underway.”

