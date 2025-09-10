Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes

Panvel: Road repair works across the Panvel ward have gathered momentum, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carrying out pothole filling and asphalting on a war footing. Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has directed the construction department to ensure speedy completion of the works to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Over the past few days, repair activities have been undertaken at key locations including Kapad Galli, New Panvel, Adai Lake, D-Mart Road, Station Road, Ganesh Market Road, and the stretch from Khanda Colony signal to the highway. To control dust during the process, water sprinkling is also being carried out.

Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete and City Engineer Sanjay Katekar are personally inspecting the sites and reviewing progress, while junior engineers have been assigned ward-wise responsibility to monitor and supervise the works.

The civic body has cautioned that traffic congestion may occur in some areas during the repair period. Citizens have been urged to remain patient and cooperate with the administration until the works are completed.

