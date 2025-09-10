 Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes

Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes

Over the past few days, repair activities have been undertaken at key locations including Kapad Galli, New Panvel, Adai Lake, D-Mart Road, Station Road, Ganesh Market Road, and the stretch from Khanda Colony signal to the highway. To control dust during the process, water sprinkling is also being carried out.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Panvel: Road repair works across the Panvel ward have gathered momentum, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carrying out pothole filling and asphalting on a war footing. Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has directed the construction department to ensure speedy completion of the works to minimize inconvenience to citizens.

Over the past few days, repair activities have been undertaken at key locations including Kapad Galli, New Panvel, Adai Lake, D-Mart Road, Station Road, Ganesh Market Road, and the stretch from Khanda Colony signal to the highway. To control dust during the process, water sprinkling is also being carried out.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: MSEDCL Detects Electricity Theft Worth Over ₹45,000 In Nerul And Panvel With...
article-image

Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete and City Engineer Sanjay Katekar are personally inspecting the sites and reviewing progress, while junior engineers have been assigned ward-wise responsibility to monitor and supervise the works.

The civic body has cautioned that traffic congestion may occur in some areas during the repair period. Citizens have been urged to remain patient and cooperate with the administration until the works are completed.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls
Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls
Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle From Colaba's Navy Nagar; Weapon Recovered
Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle From Colaba's Navy Nagar; Weapon Recovered
Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student Community
Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student Community

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes

Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes

Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls

Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls

Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle...

Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Floats ₹2 Crore Tenders Under Ambedkar Social Development Scheme In Belapur

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: MPCB Deploys VOC Tracking Machines At RCF Plant, Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu...

Chembur Gas Leak Scare: MPCB Deploys VOC Tracking Machines At RCF Plant, Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu...