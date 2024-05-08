'Balasaheb Thackeray's Dream Fulfilled,' Says CM Eknath Shinde As HC Upholds District Name Changes

CM Eknath Shinde |

CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision of the high court to change the names of two districts. Shinde said, "The dream of late Balasaheb Thackeray has come true after the high court upheld the state government's decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv." He alleged that the petitioners in the case were people from the MVA. "It is a slap to the people who were opposing the name change."

CM Shinde was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumre in Ahmednagar district. While speaking to the media, he said, "The High Court (HC) rejected the petition. I express gratitude to the HC for taking note of people's thoughts. I also congratulate the citizens of Dharashiv and Sambhaji Nagar."

Sambhaji Nagar is the bastion of Shiv Sena and Mahayuti. It was Bal Thackeray's wish to change the name of Aurangabad. However, people who called themselves descendants of Balasaheb changed the name of the district after we left their hand. The MVA did not have a majority in the assembly; therefore, their decision was not valid. "Hence, after forming the government, we made the decision again, which the HC upheld today," said Shinde.

Moreover, while addressing a rally in Nashik, CM targeted Uddhav Thackeray. "The government can't be run by aerial photography. Therefore, Balasaheb never made Uddhav CM of Maharashtra. Balasaheb was always in the position of kingmaker. The CM post was nothing for him, but his descendant was keen to become CM," said CM Shinde. "Balasaheb always kept Congress away, but Uddhav made an alliance with them. Therefore, to save Shiv Sena, we have taken the decision to leave the party."