Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi Raises Issue Of Name Change Of 3 Railway Stations On Nerul-Uran Route

Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi promised villagers to raise the issue of changing the name of railway stations on the Nerul-Uran route. As per villagers demands, the name of Dronagiri station should be Bokadvira and similarly, Navghar instead of Nhava Sheva. In the same way, the name of Ranjanpada station should be Dhootum.

Earlier in May, MLA Baldi met the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi with this demand. Even though he was assured by Vaishnaw, there has been no development in this regard.

Baldi said that the names he suggested are local village names with some historical importance. “I have suggested the names, keeping in mind the sentiments of the local people,” said Baldi. He said that he got an assurance from Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister, to look into their demand. Baldi was accompanied by Sarpanches of the respective village.

MLA Baldi raised the concerns of the communities in the region, emphasizing their eager anticipation of a positive resolution to the naming issue. He hopes that the authorities will address the people's concerns and arrive at a suitable resolution in due course.

The work on the remaining stretch from Kharkopar station to Uran station has been completed and even the Safety Commissioner for Railways already conducted trial runs. However, a few civil works needed to be corrected which were underway.

The central railway is already running services from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar station. The operation on the whole stretch is likely to be started within a month.

