'Next Station Lalbaug': Names Of 7 Mumbai Railway Stations To Be Changed, Maharashtra Govt Gives Nod; CHECK FULL LIST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Mumbai: Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale has urged the Shinde Government to change the colonial-era names of seven suburban railway stations in the city. According to Shewale, Chief Minister Shinde has accepted the proposal in principle, marking a step towards embracing a more culturally rooted nomenclature.

Many railway stations in Mumbai still carry names dating back to the British era. In response to the growing demand from Mumbaikars for a change in nomenclature, the proposal aims to rename these prominent railway stations, emphasizing the historical and cultural connections these locations hold.

Details On New Names Of Stations

The list of proposed renamings includes transforming Currey Road into Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road into Dongri, Marine Lines into Mumbadevi, Charni Road into Girgaon, Cotton Green into Kalachowki, Dockyard into Mazgaon, and King's Circle into Tirthankar Parshvanath. Additionally, the state government has already proposed renaming Mumbai Central Railway Station to Nana Jagnnath Shankarsheth Railway Station, with this proposal currently awaiting central government approval.

Shewale stressed the importance of recognizing India's sovereignty and eliminating vestiges of colonial influence. The central government, he mentioned, is actively engaged in similar efforts to alter colonial names across the country. "The positive response from Mumbaikars has now reached the state government, and Chief Minister Shinde's in principle approval is a crucial step forward" said Shewale.

"After getting state government's formal approval, the proposal will be sent to to the central government for the final nod" he said.