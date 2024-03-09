Mumbai: Central Railway To Run 112 Holi Special Train Services; Check Details Here

X

The Railways have decided to Holi Special train services to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festival season check out the list here:

LTT Mumbai-Banaras Weekly Specials (6 services)

01053 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 13.03.2024, 20.03.2024 & 27.03.2024 and arrive Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01054 special will depart Banaras at 20.30 hrs on 14.03.2024, 21.03.2024 & 28.03.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (3 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki

Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 9 AC-III Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 guard’s brake vans and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Danapur Bi-Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services)

01409 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 23.03.2024, 25.03.2024 & 30.03.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 17.00 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01410 special will depart Danapur at 18.15 hrs on 24.03.2024, 26.03.2024 & 31.03.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs next day. (3 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Maihar, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ara.

Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 9 AC-III Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 guard’s brake vans and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Samastipur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services)

01043 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 21.03.2024 and 28.03.2024 and arrive Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01044 special will depart Samastipur at 23.20 hrs on 22.03.2024 and 29.03.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.40 hrs on third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur

Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 9 AC-III Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 guard’s brake vans and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Prayagraj Weekly Superfast AC Specials (8 services)

01045 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 12.03.2024, 19.03.2024, 26.03.2024 & 02.04.2024 and arrive Prayagraj at 11.00 hrs next day. (4 trips)

01046 special will depart Prayagraj at 18.50 hrs on 13.03.2024, 20.03.2024, 27.03.2024 & 03.04.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 16.05 hrs next day. (4 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna and Manikpur.

Composition: 1 First AC, 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars (22 LHB Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly AC Specials (6 services)

01187 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 22.15 hrs on 14.03.2024, 21.03.2024 & 28.03.2024 and will arrive Thivim at 09.50 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01188 special will depart Thivim at 16.35 hrs on 15.03.2024, 22.03.2024 & 29.03.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 03.45 hrs next day. (3 trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 First AC, 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Generator Cars (22 LHB Coaches)

Pune-Kanpur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services)

01037 special will depart Pune at 06.35 hrs on every 20.03.2024 & 27.03.2024 and arrive Kanpur Central at 07.10 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01038 special will depart Kanpur Central at 08.50 hrs on 21.03.2024 & 28.03.2024 and arrive Pune at 12.05 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi, and Orai.

Composition: 1 First AC, 1 AC-II Tier, 2 AC-III Tier, 5 Sleeper Class and 8 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans. (17 ICF Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services)

01123 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 15.03.2024, 22.03.2024 & 29.03.2024 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 18.55 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01124 special will depart Gorakhpur at 21.15 hrs on 16.03.2024, 23.03.2024 & 30.03.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs third day. (3 trips)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-III Tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Van (21 LHB Coaches)

Pune-Sawantwadi Weekly AC Specials (6 services)

01441 special will depart Pune at 09.35 hrs on 12.03.24, 19.03.24 & 26.03.2024 and will arrive Sawantwadi at 22.30 hrs same day. (3 trips)

01442 special will depart Sawantwadi at 23.25 hrs on 13.03.24, 20.03.24 & 27.03.2024 and will arrive Pune at 12.15 hrs next day. (3 trips)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

Panvel-Sawantwadi Weekly AC Specials (6 services)

01443 special will depart Panvel at 09.40 hrs on 13.03.24, 20.03.24 & 27.03.2024 and will arrive Sawantwadi at 20.05 hrs same day. (3 trips)

01444 special will depart Sawantwadi at 23.25 hrs on 12.03.24, 19.03.24 & 26.03.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 08.40 hrs next day. (3 trips)

Halts: Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

LTT Mumbai-Thivim Weekly Specials (6 services)

01107 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 22.15 hrs on 15.03.2024, 22.03.2024 & 29.03.2024 and arrive Thivim at 09.50 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01108 Special will depart Thivim at 11.00 hrs on 17.03.2024, 24.03.2024 & 31.03.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 23.55 hrs same day. (3 trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 First AC , 1 First AC cum AC-II Tier, 1 AC-II Tier, 5 AC-III Tier and 10 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans. (18 ICF Coaches)

Panvel-Thivim Weekly Specials (6 services)

01109 special will depart Panvel at 23.55 hrs on 16.03.2024, 23.03.2024 & 30.03.2024 and arrive Thivim at 09.50 hrs next day. (3 trips)

01110 special will depart Thivim at 11.00 hrs on 16.03.2024, 23.03.2024 & 30.03.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.15 hrs same day. (3 trips)

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 First AC , 1 First AC cum AC-II Tier, 1 AC-II Tier, 5 AC-III Tier and 10 General Second Class including 2 luggage cum guard’s brake vans. (18 ICF Coaches)

CSMT Mumbai-Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast Specials (6 services)

01103 special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 22.35 hrs on 14.03.2024, 21.03.2024 & 28.03.2024 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 09.30 hrs third day. (3 trips)

01104 special will depart Gorakhpur at 15.30 hrs on 16.03.2024, 23.03.2024 & 30.03.2024 and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 00.40 hrs third day. (3 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

Composition: 1 First AC, 2 AC-II Tier, 9 AC-III Tier Economy, 3 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class including 1 guard’s brake vans and 1 Generator Car (20 LHB Coaches)

Pune-Thivim weekly specials (8 services)

01445 special will depart Pune at 18.45 hrs on 08.03.2024, 15.03.2024, 22.03.2024 & 29.03.2024 and will arrive Thivim at 08.30 hrs next day. (4 trips)

01446 special will depart Thivim at 09.45 hrs on 10.03.2024, 17.03.2024,24.03.2024 & 31.03.2024 and will arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs same day. (4 trips)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans (22 ICF Coaches)

Panvel-Thivim weekly specials (8 services)

01447 special will depart Panvel at 22.00 hrs on 09.03.2024, 16.03.2024, 23.03.2024 to 30.03.2024 and will arrive Thivim at 08.30 hrs next day. (4 trips)

01448 special will depart Thivim at 09.45 hrs on 10.03.2024, 17.03.2024, 24.03.2024 & 31.03.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 21.00 hrs same day. (4 trips)

Halts: Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans (22 ICF Coaches)

Pune-Danapur Weekly Superfast Specials (4 services)

01105 special will depart Pune at 16.15 hrs on 17.03.2024 & 24.03.2024 and will arrive Danapur at 22.00 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01106 special will depart Danapur at 23.30 hrs on 18.03.2024 & 25.03.2024 and will arrive Pune at 06.25 hrs third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur (only for 01106), Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 1 First AC cum AC-II Tier, 8 AC-III Tier, 6 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans (22 ICF Coaches)

Roha-Chiplun Unreserved Special MEMU (22 services)

01597 MEMU will depart Roha at 11.05 hrs on 08/03, 09/03, 11/03, 15/03, 16/03, 18/03, 22/03, 23/03, 25/03, 29/03, 30/03 and arrive Chiplun at 13.30 hrs same day. (11 trips)

01598 MEMU will depart Chiplun at 13.45 hrs on 08/03, 09/03, 11/03, 15/03, 16/03, 18/03, 22/03, 23/03, 25/03, 29/03, 30/03 and arrive Roha at 16.10 hrs same day. (11 trips)

Halts: Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhauti, Kalambani, Khed and Anjani.

Composition: 12 Car MEMU

*Reservation:* Bookings for Holi Special Trains 01445/01446 & 01447/01448 on special charges have already opened on 08.03.2024 and bookings for Holi Special Trains 01053, 01409, 01043,01045, 01187/01188, 01037, 01123, 01441/01442, 01443/014444, 01107/01108, 01109/01110 and 01105 on special charges will open on 10.03.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website will run as Unreserved and tickets can be booked through UTS system.

