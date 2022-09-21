Two more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured | Representative Image

Since death of tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the road has been under scrutiny. Reports have emerged about how many motorists before Mistry lost their lives on the stretch.

On wee hours of September 21, in another major accident near Talasari on the highway, three people including two businessmen from Surat and a tempo driver lost their lives, reports stated.

The reports also stated that the two passengers in the car sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Surat hospital.

A report in Midday quoted the police saying that Bhupendra Morya, Viren Mishra, Ajay and Rajesh Desai, all businessmen from Surat, were on their way to Mumbai which hit a divider at Talasari on a sharp curve. The accident reportedly happened around 12.30 am.

The car eventually crashed into a tempo coming from the other side killing Morya, Mishra and tempo driver identified as Shrikrishna Mishra. The Desai brothers are under treatment. The police said that the car was in the speeding lane and possibly crashed into a divider since it was dark near the spot.

According to a Times of India report, another accident was reported on the stretch. Another car headed towards Gujarat collided with a tempo coming towards Mumbai at Aamgaon village. The report stated that tempo driver identified as Bhubaneshwar Jadhav sustained serious injuries while the car driver and copassenger Dwanith Patel and Rathod died on the spot.