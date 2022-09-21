e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTwo more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured

Two more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured

Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway has been under scrutiny since business tycoon Cyrus Mistry's death in a tragic accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Two more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured | Representative Image

Since death of tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the road has been under scrutiny. Reports have emerged about how many motorists before Mistry lost their lives on the stretch.

On wee hours of September 21, in another major accident near Talasari on the highway, three people including two businessmen from Surat and a tempo driver lost their lives, reports stated.

The reports also stated that the two passengers in the car sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at a Surat hospital.

Read Also
On stretch of highway where Cyrus Mistry died, 62 accident-related deaths so far this year
article-image

A report in Midday quoted the police saying that Bhupendra Morya, Viren Mishra, Ajay and Rajesh Desai, all businessmen from Surat, were on their way to Mumbai which hit a divider at Talasari on a sharp curve. The accident reportedly happened around 12.30 am.

The car eventually crashed into a tempo coming from the other side killing Morya, Mishra and tempo driver identified as Shrikrishna Mishra. The Desai brothers are under treatment. The police said that the car was in the speeding lane and possibly crashed into a divider since it was dark near the spot.

According to a Times of India report, another accident was reported on the stretch. Another car headed towards Gujarat collided with a tempo coming towards Mumbai at Aamgaon village. The report stated that tempo driver identified as Bhubaneshwar Jadhav sustained serious injuries while the car driver and copassenger Dwanith Patel and Rathod died on the spot.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Tributes pour in as Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away

Mumbai updates: Tributes pour in as Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away

Mumbai: Delhi police seizes heroin worth Rs 1,725 cr from Nava Sheva port

Mumbai: Delhi police seizes heroin worth Rs 1,725 cr from Nava Sheva port

NMMC sees just 12 Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 250

NMMC sees just 12 Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 250

Navi Mumbai: APMC in Vashi sees the arrival of new crop of potatoes

Navi Mumbai: APMC in Vashi sees the arrival of new crop of potatoes

Two more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured

Two more accidents on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; five killed, three injured