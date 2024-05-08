 FPJ's Railway Station Audit: 'Ladies' Washrooms Locked, Gutka Stains On Walls', Sewri Commuters Facilities Under Scrutiny
In response to these findings, commuters and stakeholders have called for collaborative efforts from railway authorities and local government bodies to address the identified issues.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
Vijay Gohil

In a recent audit conducted by the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Sewri Station's commuter facilities came under scrutiny, revealing significant challenges faced by passengers, particularly women and senior citizens. Sewri stations monthly revenue is around Rs 45 lakh . Its handled around 550 trains daily. Average daily footfalls is nearly 38000.The audit, 8th part of an ongoing campaign by FPJ to assess the state of railway stations in Mumbai, shed light on several pressing issues at Sewri Station.

Despite its importance as one of the  key transit station of  harbour line, the station grapples with inadequate infrastructure and maintenance problems, impacting the daily commute of thousands.Among the highlighted concerns is the lack of sufficient washroom facilities for women commuters. During the audit, it was observed that the women's washroom on platform one was frequently locked, causing inconvenience to female travelers.

article-image

Additionally, the narrow entrance of the women's washroom further compounds the issue, hindering accessibility during peak hours.Furthermore, cleanliness emerged as a major issue at Sewri Station, with the boundary walls of platform one marred by pan and gutkha stains.

Poor condition of the Sewri railway station

Poor condition of the Sewri railway station | Vijay Gohil

No cleanliness maintained at Sewri Railway station

No cleanliness maintained at Sewri Railway station | Vijay Gohil

The sight of neglect not only detracts from the station's aesthetic appeal but also raises hygiene concerns for passengers.Congestion on platforms, especially during rush hours, was another area of concern. Commuters highlighted the discomfort caused by overcrowding, exacerbated by delayed train services. "The narrow platforms exacerbate the situation, underscoring the need for infrastructure upgrades to improve passenger flow and alleviate congestion" Sudesh Kamat (42) a frequent user of Sewri station.

Poor Condition of the railway platforms

Poor Condition of the railway platforms | Vijay Gohil

Sewri Railway Station

Sewri Railway Station | Vijay Gohil

Moreover, the frequent malfunctioning of escalators posed challenges for senior citizens and individuals with mobility issues. "Reliable escalators are essential for ensuring accessibility and ease of travel, emphasizing the need for prompt repairs and maintenance" Shahida Khanam (45) another frequent user of Sewri station.

In response to these findings, commuters and stakeholders have called for collaborative efforts from railway authorities and local government bodies to address the identified issues. "Investments in infrastructure upgrades, regular maintenance schedules, and enforcement of cleanliness standards are crucial steps towards enhancing the commuter experience at Sewri Station" Sandeep Karande (34) a regular commuters of harbour line.

