FPJ's Station Audit Campaign: 'Failed Escalators, Closed Staircases', Vadala Railway Station In Poor Condition

Vadala Station, a prominent junction of the Harbour Line of Central Railway's suburban section, is under scrutiny as passengers express dissatisfaction with its amenities. Despite handling over 600 suburban trains daily and generating monthly earnings exceeding one crore rupees, commuters are facing various challenges.

FPJ's visit to Vadala Station as part of the ongoing 'Station Audit' campaign on Tuesday revealed glaring issues. Despite ongoing improvement works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, passengers continue to encounter problems. The station, with four platforms interconnected by three foot overbridges (FOBs), is struggling with malfunctioning facilities.

The middle FOB, equipped with escalators for convenience, was found to have non-functional escalators connecting platforms two and three on Tuesday. Additionally, lifts serving platforms two and four were also out of service. Staircases on the FOB at the CSMT end, connecting platforms two and three, were found closed due to ongoing work, forcing passengers to walk an extra 70 meters.

The plight of handicapped passenger Nusarat Ali epitomized the frustration. Ali, a resident of Vadala, expressed dismay over encountering a non-working lift on platform four, which compelled him to undertake a cumbersome journey, highlighting a height of negligence in service provision.

Mahendra Kadam, a frequent commuter of the Harbour Line, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Vadala's importance as a critical junction connecting Navi Mumbai to CSMT and the Western suburbs. He lamented the inadequacy of cleanliness and security arrangements at the station.

Furthermore, the provision of drinking water facilities emerged as a pressing concern, particularly during the scorching summer months. Passengers, such as Jubeda Alam, emphasized the scarcity of water huts and their poor condition, exacerbating the struggle for hydration amid the heat wave.

"The juxtaposition of Vadala Station's significant traffic volume and revenue against the backdrop of subpar amenities underscores the urgency for railway authorities to address these pressing issues" said Ramakant Agrawal another frequent commuter of harbour line.

However railway authorities are promising a transformative experience for passengers by the end of this year through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. With large-scale improvements works underway, including station building redevelopment, enhanced toilet facilities, modern drinking water provisions, improved lighting and ventilation, accessible platform surfacing, landscaping, updated signage, and extension of booking offices, passengers can expect a significant upgrade in the passengers amenities and overall look of the station in next few months.