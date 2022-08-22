e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods station in poor condition, local leader Bharat Jadhav files plaint with Central Railway, CIDCO

Jadhav has also written to Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and raised a number of civic issues at the station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Officials from Central Railway and CIDCo visited site to take stock of the issues |

Commuters have been struggling while accessing subway near Navi Mumbai's Seawoods railway station where rainwater and sewage was accumulated.

Officials from Central Railway (CR) and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) visited the site after local BJP leader, Bharat Jadhav, complained about the condition of the subway and other irregularities.

Jadhav has also written to Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre and raised a number of civic issues at the station. There was no drinking water facility and the washrooms were unhygienic.

The station, recently constructed by Larson and Toubro along with the mall, has turned into a den of beggars who occupy platforms most of the time. Even, the DP box of electricity supply was open, posing threat to commuters.

After a visit from officials of both agencies basic facilities are being restored. Thus far, the subway has been cleaned which has given little relief to the commuters.

