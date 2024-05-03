Bombay High Court Seeks State's Reply On PIL Challenging Maratha Community's Kunbi Caste Certificates

Bombay High Court | File pic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday has asked the Sate Government to file its reply in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed challenging the Maharashtra government's move to grant Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members in the state.

PIL Filed by Chairman Of OBC Welfare Foundation

The PIL, filed by one Mangesh Sasane, who claims to be the Chairman of the 'OBC Welfare Foundation', had said that that the state government by granting Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community was 'eating into' the reservation of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Plea Challenges 5 Governmental Resolution

The plea had challenged five of the government resolutions issued from 2004 permitting the Marathas to seek Kunbi caste certificates. The petition read that in 2021, the Supreme Court had declared the Maharashtra government's decision granting reservation to Marathas as unconstitutional.