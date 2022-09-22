e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) in collaboration with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) conducted a 5-day specialised "Program on Strategic Leadership Development" for Executives of the Central Bank of India at the IIBF Leadership Development Centre in Mumbai from September 12th to September 16th, 2022.

The programme aimed to improve leadership aptitude and ability to develop a dynamic vision for the Bank's future growth, and instill leadership skills to stay ahead of the curve.

Read Also
MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Ahmedabad: Dr. Githa Heggde appointed as new dean at MICA

Ahmedabad: Dr. Githa Heggde appointed as new dean at MICA

Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

Mumbai: SPJIMR partners to transform Indian civil services

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Low rank? Here are some options you can explore

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours