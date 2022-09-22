Mumbai: JBIMS holds certification programme for Central Bank of India

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) in collaboration with Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) conducted a 5-day specialised "Program on Strategic Leadership Development" for Executives of the Central Bank of India at the IIBF Leadership Development Centre in Mumbai from September 12th to September 16th, 2022.

The programme aimed to improve leadership aptitude and ability to develop a dynamic vision for the Bank's future growth, and instill leadership skills to stay ahead of the curve.