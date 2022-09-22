MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here

Mumbai: The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has begun for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates can register for the MHT CET CAP application window on the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, and fe2022.mahacet.org.
The MHTCET counselling process is done for admission to BE and BTECH courses (4 years) or for the Master of Engineering and Technology course (Integrated 5 years). The cell will conduct 3 rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.
MHT CET Counselling Important Dates:
Last date to register and submit documents: October 4 (4 pm)
Provisional merit list for all candidates: October 7
Final merit list for round 1, seat matrix: October 12
Last day to register for non-CAP candidates: November 17 (5 pm)
Online confirmation of CAP round 1: from October 13 to October 15
Provisional allotment list for round 1: October 18
Confirmation of admission: October 19 to 21 (3 pm)
Academic activities commence: on November 1
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)