e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here

MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here

The cell will conduct 3 rounds of MHT CET CAP counselling for academic years 2022-23

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Mumbai: The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has begun for the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, for the academic year 2022-23.

Candidates can register for the MHT CET CAP application window on the official websites: cetcell.mahacet.org, and fe2022.mahacet.org.

The MHTCET counselling process is done for admission to BE and BTECH courses (4 years) or for the Master of Engineering and Technology course (Integrated 5 years). The cell will conduct 3 rounds of MHT CET 2022 CAP counselling.

MHT CET Counselling Important Dates:

  • Last date to register and submit documents: October 4 (4 pm)

  • Provisional merit list for all candidates: October 7

  • Final merit list for round 1, seat matrix: October 12

  • Last day to register for non-CAP candidates: November 17 (5 pm)

  • Online confirmation of CAP round 1: from October 13 to October 15

  • Provisional allotment list for round 1: October 18

  • Confirmation of admission: October 19 to 21 (3 pm)

  • Academic activities commence: on November 1

Read Also
Mumbai's young footballers, painters, and anime geeks, all crack the MHT CET 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours

UP: 7-year-old girl locked in classroom for 18 hours

MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here

MHT CET 2022: Counselling registrations begin; check important dates here

Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus

Mumbai: IIT-B to beef up security measures post peeping tom incident on campus

Mumbai: Mumbai University to start music college on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary

Mumbai: Mumbai University to start music college on Lata Mangeshkar's birth anniversary

Hijab row: Only prescribed uniforms which are "religion-neutral" : Karnataka govt to Supreme Court

Hijab row: Only prescribed uniforms which are