Mumbai's young footballers, painters, and anime geeks, all crack the MHT CET 2022

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 on September 15. Numerous Mumbai students have fared the examination with a 100 percentile while also bagging ranks in JEE advanced.

The toppers of this year have utilized the lockdown to retain their creative elements while preparing for the highly competitive exam. The Free Press Journal spoke to 4 such students from Mumbai, who scored a 100 percentile.

Manvi Bengani |

Manvi Bengani started preparing for the exam in grade 11. The Powai resident also appeared for other PCM exams like JEE Advanced and BITSAT. “Lockdown was good because it saved a lot of travel time,” said Manvi who is an avid painter.



“In my days of exam preparation, I have tried to recreate the ‘Starry Night’ by Van Gogh. I also managed to paint my bedroom,” said the topper.

Tanzeel Velaskar |

Tanzeel Velaskar from Wadala has also managed a full score. Studying from the state board textbooks has been the key to her MHT CET preparation she states. “Online learning has been slightly less engaging, but we all have managed to pull through,” said Tanzeel.



The Achilles heel for her preparation has been binge-watching Anime, she confessed. “Yes, there were stressful times during these two years. My parents would take me outside the house and we would travel for a bit, this helped me clear my mind,” said the topper who looks forward to attending IIT Bombay.

Ekansh Shankar |

A passion for problem-solving and an interest in the syllabus have been significant drivers say the PCM toppers. “My motivation and passion for getting into IIT Bombay were all I could see. I want to study Computer Science at the reputed institute,” said Ekansh Ravi Shankar.



“I’ve had a fair share of stressful times, but I tried to ensure that they didn’t last more than one day. On low days, what held me together was listening to music, watching gaming and comedy videos on YouTube, and of course interesting football matches,” said the Andheri student.

Jay Mehta |

Jay Mehta, who wishes to pursue electrical engineering at one of the top IITs, spent almost 6 hours of his day studying at home. The topper still found time to nurture his hobbies. “On exhausting days I would go and play cricket or football. If not that then I would draw. Music has always been a big help, so I would also listen to music or simply spend the day with my family.”