I took the exam as a game: Mumbai’s JEE Advanced topper

JEE Advanced 2022 Results declared | FPJ



The Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2022 Advanced results today. In all, 160038 candidates had registered, of which 155538 appeared for both papers and from this, 40712 qualified.

While AIR toppers included RK Shishir from IIT Bombay and Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi, closer home, Mumbai and its sister cities also sported toppers. Mumbai’s girl topper was Jahnabi Roy, the best in Navi Mumbai was Utkarsh Pant, and Thane’s champion was Riddhi Agarwal.

Mumbai city’s topper, Jahnabi Roy, said that she “took the exam as a game and went on with it.” She added, “There were times when I was under pressure but I just considered it as a challenge and solved the required questions. I did not let the stress have a negative impact on me. I rather took it positively.”

Jahnabi Roy |

With her future goals of pursuing computer science from either of the top 3 IITs, she said that covid-19, unlike normal people, was a boon for her. She said, “With the lockdown came several benefits for me. My traveling time got saved, I could devote extra time for my preparation and other co-curricular activities like meditation, dancing, and singing, which helped me freshen my mind.”

Utkarsh Pant |

Utkarsh Pant said, “Initially, I was too confused about how I would do at the National level. However, after a few sets of tests, my confidence got boosted and I was sure that I would do great.” He further added that he actually faced pressure just one night before the exam. He said, “I was worried, and all I could do was sleep.”

Riddhi Agarwal |

Riddhi Agarwal, Thane’s girl topper, said, “There was always this pressure, but I just did not worry about the results. I simply got comfortable and confident with the situation. Additionally, I followed my all-time hobbies of listening to music and practising art when I felt too stressed.”