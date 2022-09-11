e-Paper Get App
JEE Advanced 2022: Meet category-wise toppers

A list of toppers from each category is released.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's the list of category-wise toppers:

  • RK Shishir - Open Category

  • Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha - OBC

  • Polisetty Karthikeya - General EWS

  • Dayyala John Joseph - SC

  • Lovesh Mahar - ST

  • Ojas Maheshwari - General PwD

  • Gaikoti Vignesh - General EWS-PwD

  • Omkar Ramesh Shirpure - OBC-NCL-PwD

  • Prakash S Rathod - SC PwD

  • Tadar Simi - ST PwD

article-image

