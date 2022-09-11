JEE Advanced 2022: Meet category-wise toppers |

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's the list of category-wise toppers:

RK Shishir - Open Category

Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha - OBC

Polisetty Karthikeya - General EWS

Dayyala John Joseph - SC

Lovesh Mahar - ST

Ojas Maheshwari - General PwD

Gaikoti Vignesh - General EWS-PwD

Omkar Ramesh Shirpure - OBC-NCL-PwD

Prakash S Rathod - SC PwD

Tadar Simi - ST PwD