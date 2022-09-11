JEE Advanced 2022: Meet category-wise toppers

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.
Here's the list of category-wise toppers:
RK Shishir - Open Category
Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha - OBC
Polisetty Karthikeya - General EWS
Dayyala John Joseph - SC
Lovesh Mahar - ST
Ojas Maheshwari - General PwD
Gaikoti Vignesh - General EWS-PwD
Omkar Ramesh Shirpure - OBC-NCL-PwD
Prakash S Rathod - SC PwD
Tadar Simi - ST PwD
