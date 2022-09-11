JEE Advanced 2022: Here's the list of toppers | FPJ

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's the list of first 10 toppers:

RK Shishir - AIR 1

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohitha Reddy - AIR 2

Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil - AIR 3

Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha - AIR 4

Mayank Motwani - AIR 5

Polisetty Karthikeya - AIR 6

Pratik Sahoo - AIR 7

Dheeraj Kurkhunda - AIR 8

Mahit Gadhiwala - AIR 9

Vetcha Gnana Mahesh - AIR 10

This year, 160038 candidates registered, in total, and 155538 appeared for both papers, out of which 40712 candidates have qualified.

