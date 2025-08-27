NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Registration Closes Today At cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Documents, And Process

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: The NVS Class 6 Admission 2025 registration period will close today, August 27, 2025, according to Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Students, parents, and guardians who wish to apply for the admissions process can do so by visiting cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, the official NVS website.

According to the official announcement, registered candidates will have two days following the deadline for online application submission to make changes to their online application forms in the areas of gender, category (general/OBC/SC/ST), area (rural/urban), disability, and examination medium.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Important dates

Phase 1 Exam Date: December 13, 2025, at 11:30 AM

Phase 2 Exam Date: April 11, 2026, at 11:30 AM

This is for the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) Class VI admission for the academic session 2026–27.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Required documents

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

Aadhaar details or Residence certificate issued by a competent Government authority

Note: Uploaded in JPG format, size 10–100 KB

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can apply for admission to JNVST Class 6 by following the instructions below.

Step 1: Go to cbseitms.rcil.gov.in or navodaya.gov.in, the official NVS website.

Step 2: On the home site, click the registration link for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025.

Step 3: Click submit after entering your registration information.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required application cost.

Step 6: Press the submit button to download the page.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

It is anticipated that the results of the JNV Selection Test 2026 will be made public by the end of March 2026 for summer-bound JNVs and May 2026 for winter-bound JNVs. The application portal is where candidates can obtain the results.

Candidates should visit the NVS official website for additional relevant information.