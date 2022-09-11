JEE Advanced 2022: Check results on these websites

JEE Advanced 2022 Results | FPJ

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, 160038 candidates registered, in total, and 155538 appeared for both papers, out of which 40712 candidates have qualified.