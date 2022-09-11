JEE Advanced 2022: Results declared; Registration for AAT begins |

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 are open from September 11, 10 am, till September 12, 5 pm. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 process will tentatively begin on September 12. The AAT 2022 exam is scheduled for September 14, from 9 am to 12 pm and the results will be announced on September 17, at 5 pm.

This year, 160038 candidates registered, in total, and 155538 appeared for both papers, out of which 40712 candidates have qualified.