JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay announces results; Know more here

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay announces results | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, September 11, at 10 am. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Here's how to download the JEE Advanced Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

2) Select JEE Advanced 2022 result link.

3) Enter and submit your login credentials.

4) JEE Advanced 2022 result will appear on your screen.

5) Download and get a hard copy for future references.

Read Also All you need to know about JEE main 2022 Counselling process