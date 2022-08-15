All you need to know about JEE main 2022 Counselling process |

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will soon begin the JEE Main 2022 counselling procedure. The JoSAA will announce the JEE Main counselling dates on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have passed JEE Mains 2022 are eligible to apply for JEE Main 2022 counselling. Aspiring applicants can apply for admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and Government Funded Technical Institutes by registering for the counselling procedure (GFTIs).

Registration, option filling, choice locking, seat allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee will all take place during JEE Main counselling days. The JoSAA will hold JEE Main 2022 counselling in seven phases. To enable candidates understand the process, the counselling process will begin with two rounds of mock seat assignment prior to the actual rounds of JEE Main counselling 2022.

Counseling for JEE Main 2022

During the JEE Main counselling procedure, aspirants will have to go through a number of steps. The following is a step-by-step guidance for candidates taking part in JEE Main counselling.

Registration for JEE Main Counselling: Candidates must register at the official website, josaa.nic.in. Aspirants must log in with their JEE Main application form 2022 number and password to enrol at the JoSAA candidate portal.

After successfully logging in, applicants will be automatically redirected to the JEE Main 2022 database. Before finishing the registration, aspirants must double-check all of their information.

Following registration, candidates must select an institute and courses from a list provided. Prioritize desirable institutes and courses and proceed.

Mock seat allotment: The JoSAA will release the mock seat allotment result in the first two phase. This will assist candidates in determining which seats can be assigned to them based on their preference list.

The JEE Main counselling will be conducted in six rounds of seat assignment by JoSAA. Candidates must validate the allotment outcome by selecting Freeze, Float, or Slide.