GATE 2026 Registration Begins At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, Fees, And Exam Pattern

GATE 2026 Registration | gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: The registration procedure for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 has started today, August 28, at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati). Starting on August 28, 2025, candidates can start submitting their applications online at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official portal.

GATE 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration begins: August 28, 2025

Last date to apply (without late fee): September 28, 2025

Last date to apply (with late fee): October 9, 2025

Exam dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Result announcement: March 19, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognized institution.

Students in the third year or higher of the above degree programs are also eligible.

The qualifying degree must be recognized by MoE, AICTE, UGC, UPSC, or equivalent authorities as being on par with BE, BTech, BArch, BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have earned or are pursuing the qualifying degree abroad are also eligible to apply.

GATE 2026 Registration: Application fees

SC, ST, PwD, and Female candidates:

Regular period: ₹1,000 per paper

Extended period: ₹1,500 per paper

All other candidates:

Regular period: ₹2,000 per paper

Extended period: ₹2,500 per paper

GATE 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Applicants must follow these procedures in order to submit an online application:

Step 1: Go to gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official GATE website.

Step 2: Select the GATE 2026 registration link from the homepage.

Step 3: After that, applicants must register themselves.

Step 4: Next, use your credentials to get into the account.

Step 5: Complete the application, attach supporting documentation, pay, and submit.

Step 6: Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for future use.

GATE 2026 Registration: GATE exam pattern

GATE 2026 will have 30 test papers (subjects).

Each paper will carry 100 marks in total.

Every paper will include a 15-mark General Aptitude (GA) section.

The remaining 85 marks will be for the subject(s) chosen in the test paper.

Some papers, such as Civil Engineering (CE) and Computer Science (CS), may be conducted in multiple sessions.

Each candidate will be allowed to appear in only one designated session as assigned by the GATE Committee.

GATE 2026 Registration: GATE exam

GATE is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates’ overall understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects. A valid GATE score can be used for admission to Master’s programmes and direct Doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

It is also accepted for admission to Doctoral programmes in these fields at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies. In addition, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) consider the GATE score as part of their recruitment process.