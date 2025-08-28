 APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31

APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Exam 2025 under the Water Resources Department. Candidates can download hall tickets at apsc.nic.in for the August 31 exam.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

APS Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination 2025 under the Water Resources Department on their official website. Students can download their admission cards for the written exam if they applied for the recruiting process.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is holding a recruitment drive to fill 160 Junior Engineer (Civil) positions in the Water Resources Department. Students can view the official notification and the list of shortlisted candidates that APSC has already posted on its website. Advertisement No. 14/2025 is the one being used for the recruitment.

Since the Junior Engineer (Civil) admit card is a crucial document, it is essential that students bring it to the testing location. Students will not be permitted to take the recruiting exam without hall passes.

APS Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: Important details

FPJ Shorts
APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31
APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here
NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

Exam Name: Junior Engineer (Civil) Examination 2025

Exam Date: August 31, 2025

Shift 1: Civil Engineering (Paper I) – 10:00 am to 12:00 noon

Shift 2: General Studies and General English (Paper II) – 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

APS Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: To download the hall passes, students need to go to the official website, apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: The homepage will include a section dedicated to the Admit Cards/Call Letters.

Step 3: The link to obtain the JE Civil admission card 2025 will appear in a new window that opens on the screen.

Step 4: Students must download their admit card after logging in with the necessary information.

Step 5: Don't forget to print off the hall pass for your records.

To stay up to current on the most recent information about exams and subsequent recruiting procedures, students are advised to regularly visit the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) official website at apsc.nic.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water...

APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water...

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared At skillindiadigital.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...