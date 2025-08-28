Rajasthan SI Paper Leak Case: High Court Cancels Recruitment 2021 For 859 Posts

AI

Rajasthan SI Exam 2021 Cancelled: The Rajasthan High Court has cancelled the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2021, which was conducted for 859 posts. The decision comes in the wake of a paper leak scandal that had cast a shadow over the recruitment process, according to an India Today report.

The examination had been under legal scrutiny since last year, when petitions were filed on August 13 demanding cancellation. A division bench headed by Justice Sameer Jain had reserved its verdict on August 14 after hearing arguments from all sides.

Government admit irregularities

During the hearings, the state government admitted that irregularities has been detected but maintained that only 68 candidates were involved. As reported by Bhaskar english, this included 54 trainee SIs, 6 selected candidates, and 8 absconding candidates. The government argued that action could be taken against those identified, while allowing the rest of the recruitment to stand.

Selected candidates oppose cancellation

Candidates who had already been selected also opposed the cancellation. They argued that they had taken the exam fairly and some had even resigned from other government services to join as trainee SIs. Cancelling the entire process, they said, would be unjust to those who had cleared the exam on merit.

Despite these arguments, the High Court has ruled to cancel the entire recruitment, citing the seriousness of the paper leak. The order now impacts hundreds of aspirants who had been waiting for appoinments under this recruitment drive.