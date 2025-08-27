RPF SI Final Result 2025 Declared At rrbcdg.gov.in; 452 Candidates Provisionally Selected; Check Cut-Off, Merit List, And Next Steps

RPF SI Final Result 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspector (SI) final results have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, has the RPF SI Result 2025. For the coveted RPF SI jobs, 452 qualified applicants have been provisionally chosen.

RPF SI Final Result 2025: Important dates

Taking into account a candidate's performance on the Computer Based Test (CBT), which was administered on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024, as well as a follow-up test on June 22, 2025, the final result is thorough.

Additionally, the final merit list was prepared mostly based on the results of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which were administered until July 2, 2025, as well as the successful completion of Document Verification.

RPF SI Final Result 2025: Steps to check the result

To download their results, candidates who participated in the selection stages can perform the following easy steps:

Step 1: Go to https://rrbcdg.gov.in, the official website for the RRB portal.

Step 2: Locate and select the 'Latest Notices' or 'Notifications' area on the homepage.

Step 3: Search for and click on a notification that says "RPF SI Final Result 2025" or something comparable.

Step 4: A page with a link to download the result PDF will be shown. The long list of chosen applicants will be displayed when you click the link.

Step 5: Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F to launch the search function because the PDF is quite huge. To find your name in the list fast, enter your Roll Number.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF to your device after it has been validated.

Note: Taking a printout is strongly advised for any future use and the ensuing joining procedures.

RPF SI Final Result 2025: Category-wise cut off marks

For Male Candidates:

General: 78.78643

OBC: 76.27743

SC: 72.42401

ST: 69.36729

EWS: 76.39387

For Female Candidates:

General: 76.58801

OBC: 73.80667

SC: 68.09148

ST: 66.68486

EWS: 73.42121

RPF SI Final Result 2025: What’s next?

For additional information about appointment letters, medical exams, and joining dates, people whose names are on the merit list are encouraged to frequently visit the official RRB website. All relevant information will only be disseminated by the recruitment board via its official means.