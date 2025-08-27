 Panjab University Declares Results For B.Sc., M.Sc., B.E., And MFA Exams At results.puexam.in; Direct Link Here
Panjab University has released results for several UG and PG programs including B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc., B.E., and MFA from May, July, and January 2025 sessions. Students can check their scores online at results.puexam.in.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image

Panjab University 2025 Result: The results of a number of undergraduate and graduate exams taken in the April/May, July, and January 2025 sessions have been made public by Punjab University (PU), Chandigarh. The results, which were formally announced on August 25 and 26, 2025, are currently accessible at results.puexam.in, the university's result portal.

B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc., B.E., and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) programs in a variety of fields, such as physics, zoology, mathematics and computing, biophysics, chemistry, fashion and lifestyle technology, and mechanical engineering, are all covered by the results that were released.

Panjab University 2025 Result: Important dates

PU announces B.Sc. (Hons) and M.Sc. results

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computing – 4th semester: August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics and Computing – 5th semester (special examination): August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology – 6th semester: August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Biophysics (FYP) – 4th semester: August 26, 2025 (May 2025 session)

M.Sc. Chemistry – 3rd semester (special examination): August 25, 2025 (July 2025 session)

M.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology – 2nd semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

M.Sc. in Fashion and Lifestyle Technology – 4th semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

M.Sc. in Zoology – 4th semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

PU declared B.Sc. (Hons) Physics and Electronics results

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics – 6th semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics (Specialisation in Electronics) – 6th semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics – 5th semester: August 25, 2025 (December 2024 session)

B.Sc. (Hons) Physics (Specialisation in Electronics) – 5th semester: August 25, 2025 (December 2024 session)

PU releases B.E. and MFA results

B.E. (Mechanical) – 2nd semester: August 26, 2025 (December 2024 session, exam held January 2025)

Master of Fine Arts (MFA) – 4th semester: August 25, 2025 (May 2025 session)

Panjab University 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

To view their exam results online, students can take the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to results.puexam.in, the official Punjab University result portal.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the appropriate course and semester on the homepage.

Step 3: When requested, provide your roll number and any necessary information.

Step 4: To view your result, click the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Download the outcome and print it out for your records.

Students are advised to often check the official Punjab University website for complete mark sheets and any other updates.

