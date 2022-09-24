Navi Mumbai: Prices of leafy veggies go up; a bunch of coriander costs Rs 70 in retail

Green Coriander | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The price of coriander leaves increased further and reached Rs 70 a bunch. The supply of most green vegetables was severely impacted due to rainfall in most parts of Maharashtra. According to traders, there will be no respite for at least a fortnight.

The supply of vegetables has been low for long due to heavy rainfall across the state. Supply of leafy vegetables further dipped as their shelf life is low compared to others, especially coriander and fenugreek.

“Half of the leafy vegetables gets spoilt during transportation and this leads to increase in the price. Secondly, the shelf life of such vegetables is very low,” said a trader.

As per the administrative office of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the arrival of vegetables decreased by around 30 percent due to the continuous rains for the past few days.

Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 500 to 550 vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis during this season. However, in the last 10 days, the supply has come down to 350 to 410 vehicles of which the majority of them are small pickup vans.