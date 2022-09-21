Navi Mumbai: APMC in Vashi sees the arrival of new crop of potatoes

The season of new potatoes in Maharashtra lasts for around three months, starting from November | File

Navi Mumbai: The Onion-Potato market of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) saw the arrival of the new crop of potatoes on Tuesday.

Around 50 vehicles laden with the new potatoes arrived in the wholesale market, from Satara and Pune.

Many households like the new crop of potato for its unique taste, said a trader from the APMC.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh signs contact with Central Potato Research Institute to licence technology of...

“The annual season for new potatoes has begun and the largest wholesale market for Onion and Potato saw the arrival of new potatoes in large numbers,” said the trader.

The season of new potatoes in Maharashtra lasts for around three months, starting from November. The demand for new potatoes compared to old potatoes in cold storage is always greater.

“The taste of old potatoes changes due to longer periods in cold storage. With the new potatoes entering the market the demand will go up”, said the trader.

After Diwali, the arrival of new potatoes from other states, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, starts in the APMC wholesale market. At present, potatoes are priced at between Rs 14 to Rs 24 per kilogram.