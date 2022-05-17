Madhya Pradesh signs contact with Central Potato Research Institute to licence technology of aeroponic method of seed potato production

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has signed a contract with Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla, recently to licence technology to the Horticulture Department of Madhya Pradesh for availability of seed potatoes through aeroponic method of seed potato production.

The Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed this unique technique of air potato seed production, according to state government officials.

This new technology will meet the requirement of potato seeds. It will increase the production of potato in the state. The potato is the world's most important non-cereal crop, with an important role in the global food system.

The aeroponic technology will meet the requirement of potato seed to a great extent. This technology will play an effective role in doubling the income of the farmers.

Madhya Pradesh is the sixth largest producer of potato. Malwa region of the state plays an important role in potato production. Madhya Pradesh has emerged as an ideal state for potato processing.

Major potato growing areas in the state are Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Bhopal and other small areas of the state Chhindwara, Sidhi, Satna, Rewa, Rajgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Panna, Morena, Chhatarpur, Vidisha, Ratlam. and Betul.

State Horticulture Commissioner E. Ramesh Kumar has said that Madhya Pradesh requires about 4 lakh tonnes of seeds, which will be met with this technology with a capacity to produce 10 lakh mini tubers. Potato crop has been selected in Gwalior under "One District - One Product".

Nutrients are sprayed into the roots in the form of misting through aeroponics. The upper part of the plant remains in the open air and light. An average of 35-60 minicands (3-10 grams) are obtained from one plant. Since the soil is not used, there are no soil diseases.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:00 PM IST