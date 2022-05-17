Bhopal: Betul electricity officials warns collector of law & order situation over rampant power cuts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Distressed by the people's threats due to rampant power cuts, the General Manager of Betul Electricity Company has written a letter to the collector apprising him of the unrest and resentment among people over the electricity outages in the district.

The official said that due to reduction in electricity generation since April 5, power cuts are taking place on the instructions of senior officials.

There are moong growers in this area and their crops have suffered badly as they were not getting electricity. Moreover, due to the interruption of power supply during the summer season, there is a problem of drinking water and other problems as well. Situation is tense and people are threatening the staff members. Threat to law and order could be created in Betul, wrote the general manager to the collector.

Officials of the Power Employees Association say that the situation is similar in all districts and they have given a memorandum to the home department to provide additional security to feeders and sub stations to save them from wrath of people.

MLA from Jabalpur district of Mahakaushal and former minister Ajay Vishnoi had tweeted earlier after agriculture minister Kamal Patelís video had gone viral in which he was heard warning someone over the irregular electricity supply. Vishnoi tweeted that the agriculture minister succeeded in stopping the power outage after his video went viral. Should other MLAs adopt the same strategy, he wrote.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:44 AM IST