National Dengue Day: Relief from dengue cases this year, no case found so far in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After being worst hit by the deadly dengue in 2021, Indoreans heaved a sigh of relief from the disease as no case of the disease found so far this year.

According to District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel, they are conducting regular campaigns to spread awareness against the disease and also conducting surveys across the city against the mosquito larva.

“The year 2021 was the worst in terms of dengue cases in the city as it had broken all previous records available. As many as 1201 cases were found positive last year and no record more than such cases were available after 2009. No new case was found in this year so far,” Dr Patel said.

He also added that as per the trend of cases, the virus of dengue disease gets intense every 3-4 years as the number of cases increases suddenly after the gap of a couple of years.

“We believe that dengue cases would not increase more this year and people may get relief from the vector-borne diseases,” he added.

Informing about the cases of malaria, Dr Patel said that only four cases of malaria were reported in 2022, so far.

An awareness rally to observe National Dengue Day was also organized by the health department on Monday from CMHO Office to Regal Square.

Dengue cases in the last five years

Year -Cases

2017 -167

2018 -358

2019 -356

2020 -86

2021 -1201

2022 (till May 16) 00

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:30 AM IST