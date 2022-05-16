Bhopal: Knowledge of tradition is a must to earn fame in fashion, says fashion expert Mumtaz Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nowadays, designers from across the world are using block printing and Zari Zardozi, said fashion expert Mumtaz Khan.

“And Zardozi works are being done in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow for world's biggest 8-10 brands,” he added. Khan was speaking in an event ‘August Talks,’ at Bhojpur Club on Sunday.

About fashion, the chief speaker said that it is lifestyle, comfort, a way to live oneself according to one's own will, to look beautiful which gives us happiness and satisfaction.

He further said “We can promote our culture, traditions, art and craft through fashion and save and live them forever. That's why a fashion designer should have complete knowledge of fabric, weaving and printing to make clothes beautiful.”

“If you want to earn name and fame in fashion, first know about your traditions, craft which is around you on your clothes,” Khan added.

Another chief speaker, mountaineer Megha Parmar said that education of every girl must be completed. Girls should also be given healthy food from childhood, she said.

Sheela Dahima was the chief guest of the event. The event was organised by corporate trainer Rashmi Goyal and founder of Mysa International, Muskaan Saxena.

Bhavna Chawla moderated the event. Pradeep Karambelkar, Abhishek Verma, Swastika Chakraborty, Jayaprakash Sharma, Sanjeev Jain, Yogesh Pandit, and Shashank Garg were present.

